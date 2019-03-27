  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a study from Glassdoor Economic Research, the gender pay gap is slowly closing. Lawmakers have introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would add more protections for women in the workforce.

The study found that men earn an average base salaries that are 21.4 percent higher than those earned by women. It also says women now earn 79 cents for every dollar that a man makes, this is up .03 cents from 2016.

According to the study, 78 percent of women say that the gender gap is a serious problem, whereas 59 percent of men see it that way.

Industries such as construction, aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities all saw an increase in their pay gap since 2015.

