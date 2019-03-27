



LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was “fighting with himself” and exposed his genitals in a Little Egg Harbor Township Wawa. Police say they were called to the Mystic Islands Wawa at 9 p.m. Tuesday for a male acting suspiciously.

Witnesses say 37-year-old Jason Cramer was under the influence of something. After speaking with him, Cramer was sent on his way and said he had made arrangements for transportation home.

About 15 minutes later, police were called back to the Wawa after witnesses say Cramer began “fighting with himself” out front of the store, reportedly punching himself in the face and scratching his eyes.

Several witnesses told police that Cramer had pulled down his pants, exposed and grabbed his genitals and began yelling obscenities at customers.

Cramer was arrested and charged with lewdness. He was released and transported home, pending a future court date.