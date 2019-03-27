



LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS)– The Lower Merion School District needs volunteers from the community to help weigh in on the possibility of changing school start times. Officials are considering changing the start times for high schools to begin after 8:30 a.m. with input from a short questionnaire.

The proposed changes are based on major health organizations looking into the effect of later start times on teenagers’ brains.

Members of the school district are looking for students, guardians, faculty members and after-school activity providers to take part in the survey. Anyone who volunteers could potentially be chosen for an advisory committee, whose meetings will begin in late April.

The questionnaire will be open until noon on Tuesday, April 2.