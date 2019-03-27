



Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Eyewitness News has been following the outbreak of mumps on Temple University’s campus and in New York, it’s a similar situation but with measles. This led to an extreme move in one county.

In a single day, nearly 2,300 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine were provided to Temple University students, faculty and staff.

For many it was a welcome opportunity amid a growing mumps outbreak within the city campus.

“I still want to go to class and learn and not get infected by somebody,” said one student.

“If you’re not intelligent enough to get the vaccine, it’s on you,” said another student.

“I just feel like it would have been prevented if it was mandatory that everyone got vaccinations,” said another student.

‘We’re Expecting A Third Wave’: Over 100 Mumps Cases Reported Amid Temple University Outbreak

While Philadelphia works to cut cases of mumps, officials in Rockland County, New York are battling the measles and have a unique tactic for families unwilling to have their children vaccinated

“Anyone who is under 18 years of age and is unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until the declaration expires in 30 days,” said Rockland County executive Ed Day

Since October, Rockland County has been plagued by a measles outbreak that has centered around an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community where vaccination rates tend to be lower.

“We have now the worst outbreak in the nation,”said Day.

Under this emergency order, Rockland officials say they will not request vaccination records but, “if you are found in violation, your case will be referred to the district attorney’s office,” said Day.

It’s a first of its kind effort in recent history, but such emergency declarations could be allowed locally. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware state law all authorize emergency orders for reasons of immediate public health.

Over 2,000 Temple University Students, Staffers Get Booster Shots Amid Mumps Outbreak

Where civil liberties are concerned, a 1905 Supreme Court ruling determined that states and localities can enforce vaccination policies.

Confronted with an outbreak of their own, Temple students understand the urgency.

“I think it’s a really good idea honestly. I like how Temple changed their policy now that incoming students have to have their mumps vaccine. That’s just for the general safety of everybody,” said a Temple student.

In Rockland, if a family is found to be in violation of this order, they face six months in jail and/or a $500 fine.