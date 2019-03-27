



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball season is finally here so it’s a perfect time to freshen up on Citizens Bank Park’s security policies. What are fans allowed to bring in to the park and what items are banned?

Prohibited items

Cans, bottles and open containers

Bags or backpacks larger than 16x16x8 inches

Alcohol or illegal substances

Hard-sided or Styrofoam coolers or thermoses

Firearms, knives and other weapons

Balloons

Beach balls

Laser pointers

Noisemakers

Brooms

Camera tripods

Drones

Largest Baseball Cap Wall On East Coast Located At New Era Phillies Team Store

Permitted

Bags smaller 16x16x8 inches

Small banners and signs

Umbrellas

Cameras

Unopened plastic bottles

Baby bottles

Juice boxes

Strollers

Personal radios/televisions

All fans are subject to a metal detector screening upon entry to Citizens Bank Park. Re-entry to the stadium is not permitted.

The new-look Phillies open their season vs. the Atlanta Braves Thursday at 3:05 p.m.