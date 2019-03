DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A 20th person has died of the flu in Delaware. Health officials say a 19-year-old woman died last week.

The state confirmed just over 5,500 cases for the 2018-19 season.

There have been 885 hospitalizations.

So far, this flu season is the third deadliest on record in Delaware.