DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida mom has been charged after her 3-year-old nearly drowned in a hotel hot tub while she was allegedly under the influence. The boy was revived after being pulled out of the water.

He was under for 2 minutes, 12 seconds.

A maintenance man rescued the boy.

He was alerted by a desk clerk at the hotel who saw the boy go under on a TV screen.

The boy’s mother, 36-year-old Apryl Connolly, reportedly threw a narcotic pill in the trash as others performed CPR on her child. The boy is expected to be out of the hospital later this week.

