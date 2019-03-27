



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida mom has been charged after her 3-year-old nearly drowned in a hotel hot tub while she was allegedly under the influence. The boy was revived after being pulled out of the water.

Father Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Willingboro Crash That Killed 4-Year-Old Son

He was under for 2 minutes, 12 seconds.

A maintenance man rescued the boy.

He was alerted by a desk clerk at the hotel who saw the boy go under on a TV screen.

Pennsylvania Police Chief, His Friend Accused Of Raping Young Girl Over 7 Years

The boy’s mother, 36-year-old Apryl Connolly, reportedly threw a narcotic pill in the trash as others performed CPR on her child. The boy is expected to be out of the hospital later this week.