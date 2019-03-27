  • CBS 3On Air

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (CBS) — Forget about stomping on grapes with your bare feet, wine-making just went high-tech. Felix is an intelligent wine-making assistant at the Palmaz Vineyards.

Felix makes constant adjustments ensuring temperatures are at the right level for the wine. This helps make sure each grape vine gets the necessary amount of water so the wine is the best it can be.

“How are we making better experience and happiness for people through this really wonderful beverage that’s been almost since the beginning of mankind,” one employee said.

The winery also keeps track of where different types of grapes are grown with the help of a plane it uses twice a week. It helps the winery find the best grapes to help keep its wines quality so high.

 

