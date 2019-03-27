Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Delaware Memorial Bridge was closed overnight while a huge cargo ship sailed under the bridge around midnight Wednesday. The ship was carrying two brand new Ship-to-Shore cranes to Philadelphia.
Officials say the it all had to be done at low tide because the distance from the water level to the top of the tallest crane was more than 188 feet.
Officials closed traffic so drivers wouldn’t be distracted.