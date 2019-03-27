  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Delaware Memorial Bridge was closed overnight while a huge cargo ship sailed under the bridge around midnight Wednesday. The ship was carrying two brand new Ship-to-Shore cranes to Philadelphia.

Officials say the it all had to be done at low tide because the distance from the water level to the top of the tallest crane was more than 188 feet.

Officials closed traffic so drivers wouldn’t be distracted.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s