By Trang Do
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Lower Chichester News


UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – An out-of-control car struck several homes in Lower Chichester, Delaware County, setting one of them on fire. A flash captured on surveillance video shows the exact moment the car plowed into the last home on the 1500 block of Market Street just before midnight.

“I was in the bed about to fall asleep and that’s when I heard a big screech, boom sound. And then I jumped up looking out the window thinking they hit our car again,” said neighbor Kelly Freeman.

Freeman soon learned the wayward car damaged her fence and took out two neighbors’ porches, but even worse, went barreling into another neighbor’s home.

“I heard my neighbor say get out, get out, and that’s when I opened the door and asked them what was going on and they told me to get my family out because a car hit the house and it’s on fire,” she said.

Cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News showed heavy fire on the first floor. Firefighters knocked it down in just about a half-hour.

A firefighter was hurt in the response and transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Freeman said her neighbor was able to get out of the burning house safely, but without her cats.

“It do give me a little sympathy, far as the animals, because she lost four cats, but other than that, nobody far as, nobody passing away. So that’s, that’s a good thing,” she said.

Police said the driver of the car was transported to the hospital for treatment. No word on whether he will face charges.

Comments

