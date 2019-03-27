



BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – The Philadelphia music scene is one of the most vibrant in the country, and per a national poll, one of the region’s festivals is the nation’s best. Musikfest topped a USA Today national poll as the country’s best music festival.

Musikfest, founded in 1984 by ArtsQuest, capped a top-10 list that included festivals that might carry more national acclaim, at least in name recognition, like Riot Fest (No. 2), Austin City Limits Music Festival (No. 9) and Coachella (No. 10).

The festival’s trajectory from its start, when it featured 295 performances on six stages and upward of 180,000 people, to where it is today is quite the leap. It now has more than 500 performances on 16 stages and 900,000 music fans each year.

This year’s ticketed lineup includes Earth, Wind & Fire, Weezer, The Chainsmokers and Incubus, among others. It also includes free shows, but this year’s lineup hasn’t been finalized yet. The 2019 festival will take place between Aug. 1-11.

Last year’s headliners included Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Gary Clark Jr. and Jason Mraz. Some of the free shows included Dave Hause and The Mermaid and Slingshot Dakota, just two products of the Philadelphia music scene.

Hause is from Philadelphia and Slingshot Dakota are from Bethlehem.

USA Today hand-picked 20 festivals across the U.S., compiled by a panel and 10Best editors, for its readers to vote on over four weeks.

By Tom Dougherty