



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera was on the receiving end of an offensive potshot Wednesday from an anonymous MLB scout. Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Phillies preview created a ruckus after a scout called Herrera “a clown” and a “f—ing dog.”

Sports Illustrated published Wednesday its lengthy 2019 MLB season preview, and a rival scout unfairly ripped into the 27-year-old Herrera with language carrying a racist undertone. The scout also called him the “antithesis of [New York Yankees outfielder] Brett Gardner,” who is white.

The scout responded to a bevy of questions about the Phillies and the question that created the offensive response was: “Name the guy (or guys) on this team you would never want in your clubhouse.”

The rival scout quote on Odubel Herrera in the SI preview has my blood boiling pic.twitter.com/ZZFUbLENgd — Matt Winkelman (@Matt_Winkelman) March 27, 2019

“Herrera. I’m an old-school guy who likes guys who run balls out and run off and on the field and are focused on playing the game the right way. He’s the antithesis of Brett Gardner. He’s like a clown. From what I understand, it was a controversial signing internally, because none of their baseball people could stomach him, but Matt Klentak liked him because he’s a likable goofball kid. So they ended up putting the cash in his pocket, and what they’ve gotten out of it is a f****** dog who’s hurt them more than helped them.”

SI has since removed that language from its website and issued an apology.

“Editor’s Note: This article has been updated; the original version mistakingly included language that may be considered inappropriate or offensive. We regret the error.”

The updated version reads:

“Herrera. I’m an old-school guy who likes guys who run balls out and run off and on the field and are focused on playing the game the right way. From what I understand, it was a controversial signing internally. What they’ve gotten out of it is a [player] who’s hurt them more than helped them.”

The differences between the two versions are vastly contrasting. The original included a comparison to a white player and then called Herrera a “f—ing dog.” SI then heavily sanitized the quote post-publication, removing the Gardner comparison and the insults.

The damage was already done.

Some of the criticism of Herrera is nothing new. Hustle – an attribute heavily admired by Philadelphia fans and baseball traditionalists – has been a constant criticism of Herrera in the past.

In 2017, former Phillies manager Pete Mackanin benched Herrera for not hustling in a game that featured a bat flip for a fly out and Herrera slowly walking back to the dugout following a strikeout. Bat flips and lack of hustle are key ingredients to trigger baseball traditionalists.

The Phillies’ season opener is Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Between the SI controversy and MLB players anonymously calling Bryce Harper overrated, Phillies fans will certainly look forward to ignoring commentary from people afraid to put their name to their words.

