



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Would you invest $2 for a chance to win $750 million? It only takes one ticket to win tonight’s giant Powerball lottery jackpot. A whopping $750 million, with a cash value of $465.5 million, is up for grabs in tonight’s drawing.

Lottery officials say it’s the fourth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million, experts say.

The Powerball jackpot has continued to grow since it was last won on December 26, 2018.

The drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.