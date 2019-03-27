



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — You may know what’s brand-new, but what about which local restaurants are actually trending upwards, based on recent foot traffic?

Hoodline analyzed data from SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to find out which local businesses saw a major increase in foot traffic from January to February — as well as what times are the busiest, in case you’d like to join in or skip the crowds.

&pizza

Located at 1430 Walnut Street, &pizza saw a huge increase in visitors month-over-month, giving it among the biggest boosts in the city as of February.

The award-winning pizzeria has 34 locations across the eastern U.S., with two in Philly that serve craft pies, salads, beverages and desserts. With 4.5 stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp, the Walnut Street location is a popular local option.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s usually busiest from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and people visit &pizza most on Fridays and Saturdays. If you’re planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, or on Sundays.

&pizza is popular among shoppers at Sherwin-Williams and home goods retailer CB2, according to SafeGraph’s data. If you’re looking for something sweet or a caffeine boost after your meal, the restaurant’s regulars are also more likely than others to frequent Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.

West Tavern

West Tavern, located at 1440 Callowhill St., was a trending hotspot in Philadelphia in February, seeing its foot traffic almost increase significantly from the month before.

The local bar, which currently 3.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, offers pub fare like wings and nachos, plenty of cold drinks, a pool table and karaoke nights.

It’s open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Usually, it gets busy from noon to 1 p.m. and on Thursdays, with a slowdown around 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Sundays.

According to SafeGraph’s data, people who visited West Tavern were also more likely to swing by Harrah’s, as well as Fox & Hound, another local drinking hole.

Solly Pizza

Another spot that saw visitor counts jump in February was Solly Pizza, situated at 8108 Bustleton Ave.

The restaurant, which has four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, offers pizza, pasta, salads, wings, gyros and more.

Foot traffic is heaviest at 5 p.m. and on Saturdays, so step in for lunch or go on a Wednesday if you want to avoid the rush. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The pizzeria is popular among travelers staying at Four Points By Sheraton, according to SafeGraph’s data. It’s also a pitstop for people who fueled up at the nearest Sunoco gas station.