  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A 2-year-old boy in Wilmington, Delaware was seriously injured after a stop sign fell on him. Wilmington Police say a vehicle crashed into the sign, causing the sign to fall and strike the child.

2-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Struck By Stop Sign In Wilmington

The incident happened at the intersection of Linden and South Franklin Streets, around 4:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the child is currently listed in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s