



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A 2-year-old boy in Wilmington, Delaware was injured after a stop sign fell on him. Wilmington Police say a vehicle crashed into the sign, causing the sign to fall and strike the child.

The incident happened at the intersection of Linden and South Franklin Streets, around 4:38 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He has since been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.