



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Faculty and staff members at the Community College of Philadelphia have voted to go on strike. At the start of April 1,200 members of the American Federation of Teachers Local 2026 will strike.

The decision comes after three years of negotiations, in which CCP faculty sought pay raises and more resources to better help students. The union notes that they “remain committed to trying to settle contracts without a strike if the CCP Adminstration will come back to the table and negotiate in good faith.”

In February, 91 percent of union members said they would support a strike.

In February, the college’s president offered these words for students worried about their future if a strike were to happen.

“I say to them, first of all, that we’re doing all we can to try to settle this, we will ensure that their education will be complete this semester, as well as for those who are graduating and beyond,” Dr. Donald Guy said.