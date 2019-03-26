



CHESTER, P.A. (CBS)– Widener University’s athletic department welcomes it’s 24th varsity sport along with its first co-ed team. The team will represent the university in Esports competitions.

“This group will be a part of our athletic teams – they will train and compete as a team, have a dedicated on campus space, and be led by a quality coaching staff to compete in head-to-head multi-player games that will be broadcast for a live audience,” said Widener Director of Athletics Jack Shafer.

With this addition, Widener becomes the fourth school in the Middle Atlantic Conference to offer Esports as a varsity sport.

Widener’s team will compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports which is the top competitive video game organization in the country. They will battle in Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Rocket League games.