PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Rowan University will be sending a team to the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s national championships. This is the first hockey team in university history to make it to the championships.

“We’ve come a long way in the last six years and it’s a huge rowan hockey first in program history we’re heading to nationals, so it’s great,” said Head Coach Dillan Madara.

Rowan’s women’s hockey team beat Loyola-Maryland with a clutch goal in overtime on Monday night.

The team boarded a plane Tuesday to make their way to Dallas where they will take on top-seeded Minot State University on Wednesday.

Minot State finished second to Lakehead University in last season’s Division 2 ACHA women’s championships.