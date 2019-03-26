



DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer left a soapy mess on the highway, Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike, between Downingtown and Valley Forge.

Officials say the tractor-trailer and a car collided, just after 3 a.m. The tractor-trailer split in half and spilled jugs of dish soap across the road.

Here's a look at the soapy mess on the PA Turnpike. A trailer split in half and spilled dish soap across the road. Thanks @PATurnpikeAlert for the pic. We are hearing that the EB direction will be closed for at least 3 more hours…WB is open. Take RT-202 or RT-30. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7dIjtg9RZC — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 26, 2019

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for about three hours.

Two people were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.