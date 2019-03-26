Filed Under:DOWNINGTOWN news, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer left a soapy mess on the highway, Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike, between Downingtown and Valley Forge.

Officials say the tractor-trailer and a car collided, just after 3 a.m. The tractor-trailer split in half and spilled jugs of dish soap across the road.

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for about three hours.

Two people were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s