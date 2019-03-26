Comments
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer left a soapy mess on the highway, Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike, between Downingtown and Valley Forge.
Officials say the tractor-trailer and a car collided, just after 3 a.m. The tractor-trailer split in half and spilled jugs of dish soap across the road.
The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for about three hours.
Two people were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.