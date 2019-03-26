WATCH LIVE:10th Annual CBSPhilly Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House Telethon
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pottstown News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A family in Pottstown says their home was riddled with bullets Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 500 block of West Street, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say shots were fired in the area, striking the home several times.

No one inside the home or in the area was injured.

It remains unclear if someone inside the home was the intended target. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s