



POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A family in Pottstown says their home was riddled with bullets Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 500 block of West Street, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say shots were fired in the area, striking the home several times.

No one inside the home or in the area was injured.

It remains unclear if someone inside the home was the intended target. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.