



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday has been a violent night in Philadelphia. Police are investigating multiple shootings that claimed four lives.

First, two men were found shot dead in a car on the 2300 block of Moore Street in Point Breeze. One was in the front seat, the other in the back.

Both victims were in their mid-20s, police say.

Neighbors say they saw two men walk up and fire multiple shots into the car. So far, there have been no arrests.

A crime of passion left a man dead in Frankford. Police say a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend inside a car on the 4300 block of Milnor Street.

The shooter has been taken into custody. Police say the 32-year-old victim rammed the suspect’s car after a physical altercation with the ex-girlfriend.

Police say the suspect got out of his car and fired at least 12 shots at the victim.

A triple shooting inside of a North Philadelphia corner store left one man dead and two others in critical condition, Police believe it was a targeted attack.