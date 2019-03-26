



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new male contraceptive pill could be available in the next decade. The drug is a modified testosterone pill that has the combined actions of a male hormone and progesterone.

It is intended to reduce sperm production.

California researchers say it passed initial safety tests when healthy men used it daily for a month. Patients reported minimal side effects, such as acne and fatigue.