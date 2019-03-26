RMHC Telethon:CBS3 Telethon Raises More Than $1.2 Million For Ronald McDonald House Charities
Lower Merion School District, School Start Times


LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS)– The Lower Merion School Cistrict needs volunteers from the community to help to weigh in on possibly changing school start times. Officials are considering changing the start times for high school days to begin after 8:30 a.m. with input from a short questionnaire.

The proposed changes are based on major health organizations looking into the effect of later start times om teenagers’ brains.

Members of the school district are looking for students, guardians, faculty members and even after-school activity providers to take part in the survey. Anyone who volunteers could potentially be chosen for an advisory committee, whose meetings will begin in late April.

The questionnaire will be open until noon on Tuesday, April 2.

