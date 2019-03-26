



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A driver accused of killing three people, including two Mummers, in a head-on crash in January is now facing third-degree murder charges. Keith Campbell is accused of stabbing himself multiple times prior to causing the car crash at 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Police say Campbell, 29, was involved in a pursuit in Delaware before the deadly head-on collision. Campbell was suffering from 15 to 20 stab wounds at the time of the crash.

Police also say a letter was found in Campbell’s vehicle following the crash. Although they would not say what was in the letter, it is considered evidence.

Campbell has also been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of Dennis Palandro Jr., Joseph Ferry, and Kelly Wiseley.

Ferry and Wiseley had just gotten engaged over Christmas.