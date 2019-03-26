  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball season is finally here so it’s a perfect time to freshen up on Citizens Bank Park’s security policies. What are fans allowed to bring in to the park and what items are banned?

Prohibited items

  • Cans, bottles and open containers
  • Bags or backpacks larger than 16x16x8 inches
  • Alcohol or illegal substances
  • Hard-sided or Styrofoam coolers or thermoses
  • Firearms, knives and other weapons
  • Balloons
  • Beach balls
  • Laser pointers
  • Noisemakers
  • Brooms
  • Camera tripods
  • Drones

Permitted

  • Bags smaller 16x16x8 inches
  • Small banners and signs
  • Umbrellas
  • Cameras
  • Unopened plastic bottles
  • Baby bottles
  • Juice boxes
  • Strollers
  • Personal radios/televisions

All fans are subject to a metal detector screening upon entry to Citizens Bank Park. Re-entry to the stadium is not permitted.

The new-look Phillies open their season vs. the Atlanta Braves Thursday at 3:05 p.m.

