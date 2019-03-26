Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball season is finally here so it’s a perfect time to freshen up on Citizens Bank Park’s security policies. What are fans allowed to bring in to the park and what items are banned?
Prohibited items
- Cans, bottles and open containers
- Bags or backpacks larger than 16x16x8 inches
- Alcohol or illegal substances
- Hard-sided or Styrofoam coolers or thermoses
- Firearms, knives and other weapons
- Balloons
- Beach balls
- Laser pointers
- Noisemakers
- Brooms
- Camera tripods
- Drones
Permitted
- Bags smaller 16x16x8 inches
- Small banners and signs
- Umbrellas
- Cameras
- Unopened plastic bottles
- Baby bottles
- Juice boxes
- Strollers
- Personal radios/televisions
All fans are subject to a metal detector screening upon entry to Citizens Bank Park. Re-entry to the stadium is not permitted.
The new-look Phillies open their season vs. the Atlanta Braves Thursday at 3:05 p.m.