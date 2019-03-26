



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Busy schedules make it hard to squeeze in a workout, but a new study shows even if you make it to the gym, exercising may still be a challenge. It turns out many Americans actually fear working out in front of others, and there’s a word that defines those worries — “Gymtimidation.”

It can seem like a door to an underground world of macros super-sets and perfect physiques.

“There is some intimidation, especially if you do take a break and have a lapse for a couple of years,” one man said.

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll and sponsored by protein drink-maker Isopure, 50 percent of Americans feel intimidated by the gym. Thirty-two percent noted those feelings come from working out near people in excellent shape.

“You go in there and most people are super fit, you never feel as fit as you want to be,” one woman said.

We checked in with Sweat Fitness in Old City, where club director Josh Newstadt says that helping newcomers or returning athletes feel welcome and at home is part of the gig.

“At the end of the day you’re going to be seeing the same people all the time and you want to create a warm environment for your members,” said Newstadt.

He sees “gymtimidation” melt away from clients often in under two weeks, once they become familiar with the layout and machines.

“We offer two complimentary personal training sessions its an orientation it gets you acclimated with the gym,” Newstadt said.

He added that if you are worried about other people are thinking of you, remember they are working towards something too.

“That’s what I always tell people, ‘Don’t worry about anyone, else just focus on your goals,'” Newstadt said.

“It does that to you sometimes. You just gotta stay motivated,” one man said.

Sometimes it’s just about lacing up the sneaks and opening that door.

Seventeen percent of people polled in this study say they are intimidated with exercising in front of someone of the opposite sex. To that, I say grab that 10 pound weight and lift it like a boss.