MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) – State police say a dirt bike rider crashed during a race in southern New Jersey, striking and seriously injuring a spectator.

The accident occurred shortly before noon Sunday at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds in Millville.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. But authorities say the rider’s bike ended up in the spectator area and struck a woman.

The injured spectator was flown to a hospital. But her name and further details on her condition have not been released.

Officials say the fairgrounds host several dirt bike races throughout the year for adults and children.

