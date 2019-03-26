



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On opening day, Questlove of The Roots is DJing the Phillies’ pre-and-post game party. As for the in-game party, it’ll be up for the Phillies to provide the hits.

Expectations are sky-high, especially for one player.

Bryce Harper’s first at-bat Thursday at Citizens Bank Park is going to be absolutely insane.

Harper hysteria is full tilt, and he knows it.

The right fielder isn’t particularly concerned about it either.

“When I step into the batter’s box, my heart rate, everything like that – it’s controlled. It’s my sanctuary, it’s what I do,” Harper said. “I get more stressed out driving down the highway or the freeway, in traffic or super nervous about that or anxiety.”

Harper joined his teammates Tuesday, working out and taking batting practice at Citizens Bank Park for the first time.

He even launched a batting-practice home run.

It was hopefully an Oman of good things to come, but if not, Harper isn’t too concerned.

“When I step into the batter’s box, 45,000 people going crazy, I would love to put a heart-rate monitor on to see what it looks like,” Harper said. “I enjoy those moments. I enjoy the craziness. That’s what I do.”

One of the things Phillies manager Gabe Kapler appreciates about his young star is his maturity, saying to have those attributes to recognize that at 26 years old is rare.