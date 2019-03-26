WATCH LIVE:10th Annual CBSPhilly Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House Telethon
Filed Under:North Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and another two injured in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, on the 2900 block of North Howard Street.

According to police, the two men injured suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and were taken to Temple University Hospital. They are both currently in critical condition. The third man died at Temple University Hospital after being shot multiple times, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s