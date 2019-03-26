



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and another two injured in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, on the 2900 block of North Howard Street.

According to police, the two men injured suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and were taken to Temple University Hospital. They are both currently in critical condition. The third man died at Temple University Hospital after being shot multiple times, police say.

No arrests have been made.