



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rapper Tech N9ne offered condolences Monday to the family of longtime Philadelphia battle rapper Tech 9 in a video posted to Twitter. Buttah From Da Block, also a Philly battle rapper, announced Monday on Facebook Tech 9 died. Tech 9, who’s real name is Akeem Mickens, was 32 years old.

“Condolences to the battle rapper Tech 9. Been battling for years. I’ve observed many a battle of his,” Tech N9ne, 47, said on Twitter. “Condolences to the family. This Tech N9ne is going through customs back in the U.S., coming from Canada, coming from Europe.”

“My family’s calling my phone wondering if I’m OK,” he added. “I’m OK. Condolences go out to the battle rapper Tech 9. Philly stand up.”

Tech N9Ne – real name Aaron Dontez Yates – said he’s been confused with Tech 9 because of their similar pseudonyms.

Buttah From Da Block wrote on Facebook:

“Aw man it hurts me to be saying this right now and After speaking to your dad this is even harder to process 😪 …. PHILADELPHIA AND THE BATTLE RAP CULTURE ALL TOOK A LOSS WITH THIS ONE. HE WAS A LEGEND AND A PIONEER, GENTLEMAN, GREAT FATHER ENTREPRENEUR, ENTHUSIAST AND PHILANTHROPIST. With Deep Hurt And sorrow i say we will miss u and love u bro… Tell Spittage We gon hold it down bro.”

Mickens’ father has created a GoFundMe that is awaiting approval, according to Buttah From Da Block.

With The Passing Of @Therealtech9 The Family Urges Everyone To Stay Strong and Pray. Answers As To Why This Brother/Father/Friend/Son/ Has Been suddenly taken away from us will Emerge His Father Has Created a @gofundme and is waiting for it to be approved More Details Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/NCW7glkGTz — Buttah From Da Block (@OfficialButtah) March 25, 2019

Rappers from Philadelphia and all over offered their sent condolences through social media.

Rip dawg!!! I’m tired of saying rip 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/zocx0pyUhL — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 25, 2019

Unbelievable!

The battle rap community just loss ☝🏾 Philly just loss ☝🏾

R.I.P @Therealtech9

He said he started battle rapping because he heard me 🤦🏾‍♂️

RNS 🙏🏾 Even thou the Higher Power doesn’t make mistakes

Da Bul gonna definitely be missed.. — Cassidy (@CASSIDY_LARSINY) March 25, 2019

THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK- Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of philly. Rest well. — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 25, 2019

Rip Tech 9…one of the most entertaining battle rappers. Condolences to his family and friends. May God have mercy on his soul. — “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 25, 2019

We Need To Throw A Battle Rap Tribute Show or Event For Tech 9 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — D.N.A™ THE CHAMP 🏆 (@DNA_GTFOH) March 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/TOPBIZZY/status/1110124265720987649