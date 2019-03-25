Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small plane made a harrowing landing Sunday at Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Three people were on board the Cessna when it came down on the runway without any landing gear.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Philadelphia Streets Department To Continue Pothole Repairs On Martin Luther King Drive
The plane was then towed from the runway.
The plane’s owner was listed as Keystone Aerial Surveys Incorporated.