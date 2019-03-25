  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small plane made a harrowing landing Sunday at Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Three people were on board the Cessna when it came down on the runway without any landing gear.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The plane was then towed from the runway.

The plane’s owner was listed as Keystone Aerial Surveys Incorporated.

