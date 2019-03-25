  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting at a bar in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Robert Lumpsin, 25, was charged with murder, robbery, and firearms violations after being taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

The shooting claimed the life of longtime DelMar Lounge employee, Jeff Johnson.

With Person Of Interest In Custody, Germantown Bar Shooting Victim’s Family Holds Emotional Vigil 

Investigators say Lumpsin first posed as a customer, waiting for the DelMar Lounge to close around 2 a.m. Thursday. That’s when Johnson was escorting people out of the bar. Police say Lumpsin waited until there were no customers left, and then ordered Johnson to lock the door.

“Mr. Johnson appeared to hesitate for a second, at which time the offender fired a single gunshot at Mr. Johnson, striking him in the chest,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Suspect Who Fatally Shot Longtime Bar Employee During Robbery 

Security video shows the moment Lumpsin shoots the 58-year-old bar back in the chest. As Johnson bled out, police say Lumpsin checked his pockets.

He then robbed a bartender of $200. The bartender was left unharmed.

