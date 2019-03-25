



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As most of Philadelphia awaits Aaron Nola’s second career opening-day start Thursday, the Phillies’ ace has added another achievement to his résumé – an ambassador of cold ones. Nola partnered with D.G. Yuengling & Son on Monday as one of the first active MLB beer brand ambassadors, the company said.

“Yuengling holds a special spot in my heart,” Nola said. “I had my first Yuengling Lager after being draft by Philadelphia and I haven’t looked back. The fact that America’s Oldest Brewery is family owned and operated is important to me as I value family over everything.”

“I love cracking open a cold Yuengling whether it’s a day fishing with my dad and brother back in Louisiana or after a big game,” he added.

Under the partnership, Nola will promote Yuengling at brand-sponsored events, fan meet-and-greets and other promotional activities. The 25-year-old will also appear in Yuengling advertisements in the Philadelphia area.

Yuengling, which has been the Phillies’ beer sponsor since 2017, is also giving away a free home vending machine to one fan.

Nola, the seventh overall draft pick in 2014, signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Phillies in February. Last season, Nola finished third in the NL Cy Young voting after going 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA, 224 strikeouts with a 0.975 WHIP in 212 1/3 innings.