PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people laced up their sneakers Sunday for a good cause. The 11th annual Get Your Rear In Gear run/walk took place in Fairmount Park.

The event raises awareness for colon cancer.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

All of the month raised supports research and patient care at local institutions.

Organizers also hope to encourage people to get regular colon screenings.

