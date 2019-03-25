



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Apple is expected to unveil two new offerings at a special event on Monday: A video streaming service and news subscription platform. The streaming launch would place Apple in a crowded field of video providers. Its biggest competitors include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The video product will also be competing for viewers’ time and money against some of the biggest entertainment companies in Hollywood, which are creating, promoting and launching their own services in 2019.

Two major new streaming services will launch this year from Disney and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN. NBCUniversal will launch its own service next year.

Apple quietly launched new gadgets last week ahead of the event. It debuted its next-generation wireless earbuds, as well as a refresh of its iMac line and new versions of the iPad Air and iPad mini.

Apple’s stock rose last week on positive analyst reports and in anticipation of the launch on Monday. The event starts at 1 p.m. ET. Watch it here.

