PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting in Kensington, police say. The shooting happened at Front and Clearfield Streets at 12:47 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the arm, chest and buttocks and a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and twice in the wrist.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
The suspect is described as wearing a black mask, black hoodie and orange sneakers. He was driving a red Nissan sedan.