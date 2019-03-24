  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia pothole patrol will continue its work on Martin Luther King Drive near the Art Museum this week. City officials say MLK Drive will be closed from the Art Museum Circle to the Falls Bridge for the next week between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

It’ll be closed so the Philadelphia Streets Department can continue asphalt repairs that began last week.

(Credit: CBS3)

The work is weather-permitting.

Officials say they will make every effort to minimize the impact no drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

