



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Philadelphia’s Carroll Park section. It happened on the 6200 block of Lansdowne Avenue before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed several times in the face.

The victim was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

There are no arrests in the case and police have not recovered a weapon.