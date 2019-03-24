  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMThe James Brown Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Philadelphia’s Carroll Park section. It happened on the 6200 block of Lansdowne Avenue before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed several times in the face.

The victim was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

2 Men In Critical Condition Following Kensington Double Shooting, Police Say

There are no arrests in the case and police have not recovered a weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s