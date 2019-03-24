



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is claiming victory after a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the nearly two-year long investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election said there was no evidence of collusion. But the overall findings are inconclusive.

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said the summary doesn’t clear everything up.

“Mueller’s report, at least the summary that we’ve gotten from Barr, leaves wide open both the question of obstruction and I think it makes it clear that other investigations should proceed,” Coons said.

Read The Justice Department’s Summary Of Mueller Report

It’s a clear turning point in the Trump presidency, but it’s unlikely to end the fighting in Washington. Lawmakers are demanding for the full report to be released – not just a four-page summary.

The American public deserves the full report and findings from the Mueller investigation immediately—not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official. https://t.co/8Lj0O881Cw — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 24, 2019

We need to see the facts beyond Trump’s Attorney General conclusions. More than ever before, we need to see the full Mueller report. pic.twitter.com/y0KwHWdfrU — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 24, 2019

The major takeaway from the summary is that Trump did not collude with Russia. That is according to a letter released by Attorney General William Barr summarizing the report.

“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” the letter reads in part.

President Trump Calls Mueller Probe ‘An Illegal Takedown That Failed’

Barr’s letter also says Mueller looked into possible obstruction of justice charges against Trump.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the summary said.

The special counsel deferred to the Justice Department to make that determination.

Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided that the evidence is not sufficient to establish that Trump obstructed justice.

“It was a complete and total exoneration. It’s a shame that our country had to go through this,” Trump said.

Democrats And Republicans React To Special Counsel’s Findings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement that said Barr’s letter “raises as many questions as it answers.”

Mueller’s team brought charges against 34 individuals, including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

But as the president’s supporters have noted, none were accused of colluding with the Kremlin to influence the election.

“Other things that have happened, people who’ve done things wrong,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said. “They’re gonna be held accountable for that. That’s the way it’s supposed to work in this great country, but on the central issue, no evidence whatsoever.”

The White House said the president has not seen the full report from the special counsel, only the letter from the attorney general.