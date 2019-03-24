



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As one life is about to come into the world, another one’s professional football career comes to an end. Yes, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin retired from the NFL in quite a unique way Sunday.

Maclin officially called it a career during his … wife’s baby shower.

CONGRATS to my brother @jmac___19 On a spectacular Career, but also more importantly on becoming a dad very very soon and enjoying the rest of your life #RETIRED !!! pic.twitter.com/6pIFTxdfvm — Big Nick (@BigNickShow) March 24, 2019

“We’re standing here right now and everybody else in this room is standing here because football,” Maclin said in the tweeted video. “That’s what I do for a living. That’s what I did for a living. I wouldn’t necessarily know a lot of people in here if it wasn’t for football.”

“In some strange way, football has either made us closer or it has developed a relationship that I have with you guys. There’s something that I want to share with everybody,” Maclin added, “I’m retired from the NFL. I’m done.”

There will be a letter and video to follow soon in the near future. It is true I am retiring from the NFL! Stay tuned for how/why I came to this decision. Much love everyone! — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) March 24, 2019

Maclin, the Eagles’ 2009 first-round pick, spent five seasons in Philadelphia, two in Kansas City with Andy Reid and another with the Ravens.

The 30-year-old had 343 catches, 4,771 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns with the Eagles. His best season came in 2014, his final season with the Birds, when he recovered 85 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.