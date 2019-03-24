



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A driver plowed into at least eight parked cars in West Oak Lane, leaving behind a lot of damage. Outraged residents were startled out of their sleep and when they woke up, they came out to see their cars damaged.

The wreckage happened along the 2400 block of 79th Avenue when the driver of an Audi hit eight parked cars during the overnight hours Sunday.

According to witnesses, the driver said he swerved to avoid another car driving the opposite way down the two-way street.

Police say he told investigators he works security at a club.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time a driver has plowed into parked cars on the 2400 block of 79th Avenue in West Oak Lane. Residents are scared to park their cars on the street. They want a solution. pic.twitter.com/yeeftr950R — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) March 24, 2019

The driver was not arrested.

The situation has neighbors extremely frustrated.

An insurance adjuster is expected to be out later today to assess the damage.