NOCKAMIXON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – At least one person died in an accident involving a motorcycle and truck near Palisades High School in Bucks County, officials say. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday on Durham Road and Churchill Road.

Officials say the motorcycle collided with the truck.

There is no word on whether anyone else was injured.

Durham Road was closed for an extended period of time for an investigation.

Officials have not released any further information.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

