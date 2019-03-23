  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A black-tie gala took place Saturday night to raise money for the United Negro College Fund. It was the seventh annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball.

Hundreds of guests arrived at the Pennsylvania Convention Center wearing tuxedos, gowns and masks.

This is one of UNCF’s signature fundraising events.

Money raised will benefit local historically black colleges and universities.

