



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A black-tie gala took place Saturday night to raise money for the United Negro College Fund. It was the seventh annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball.

Hundreds of guests arrived at the Pennsylvania Convention Center wearing tuxedos, gowns and masks.

Ready to kick off the program for tonight’s #UNCFPhiladelphia’s Mayor’s Masked Ball and raise more resources to get African American students in Philadelphia to and through college! #UNCF75 #BetterFutures pic.twitter.com/JX5PwHhTwK — Dr. Michael Lomax (@DrMichaelLomax) March 24, 2019

This is one of UNCF’s signature fundraising events.

It’s a pleasure to stand with one of tonight’s distinguished honorees, @PhillyTrib President and CEO Robert Bogle. @CheyneyUniv #UNCFPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PeuTOmnO1b — Dr. Michael Lomax (@DrMichaelLomax) March 24, 2019

Money raised will benefit local historically black colleges and universities.