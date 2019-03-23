Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A black-tie gala took place Saturday night to raise money for the United Negro College Fund. It was the seventh annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball.
Hundreds of guests arrived at the Pennsylvania Convention Center wearing tuxedos, gowns and masks.
Ronald McDonald House Helping 4-Year-Old Boy Battling Congenital Heart Disease Deal With Hospital Visits
This is one of UNCF’s signature fundraising events.
Money raised will benefit local historically black colleges and universities.