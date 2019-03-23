  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have opened a murder investigation after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in a case of road rage. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday along North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the victim was shot once in the right arm and the bullet entered the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Police say the suspect was driving a mid-to-late 2000s Chrysler 300 with black tinted windows, a dent on the rear passenger-side wheel well and the rear passenger door missing a molding.

Credit: CBS3

Video recovered by authorities show the Chrysler driving south on 52nd Street and nearly hitting a gold-colored GMC Terrain that was turning onto North 52nd Street from Warrant Street.

The victim was a passenger in the Terrain. He exited his car and approached the Chrysler when he was then shot, police say.

If you know where the car is or have any information, call police.

