



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested four suspects, including three 14-year-old boys, they say robbed two 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint early Saturday morning. The first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven on the 7300 block of Pennway Street.

Police say, minutes later, the suspects robbed the 7-Eleven store near Front Street and Champlost Avenue in Olney.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

Shortly after, officers spotted the vehicle speeding along Belfield and Ogontz Avenues. That’s when a brief chase ensued and the suspects ended crashing their getaway car, a gold Toyota Corolla, along a residential area on Wister Street in East Germantown, around 6 a.m.

A 37-year-old man and three 14-year-old boys were taken into custody.

Police say a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

One of the suspects was taken to hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.