PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have a suspect in custody Saturday night connected to the killing of a longtime bar employee at DelMar Lounge in Germantown. The murder happened Thursday morning during a robbery.

Jeff Johnson, who worked at the bar for decades, was murdered shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday over $200 during a robbery.

Police say the suspect posed as a customer, waiting for the lounge to close. The suspect waited until there were no customers left in the lounge before ordering Johnson to lock the door, according to authorities.

The suspect then shot Johnson once in the chest and as Johnson bled out, the suspect robbed a bartender of $200, police say.

The bartender went unharmed.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

