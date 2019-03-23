



ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Kodak says a new beer hitting the market can be used to develop its Super 8 movie film. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware created its SuperEIGHT beer after a conversation with people at Kodak, the upstate New York technology company most famous for its photographic roots.

Dogfish learned from Kodak that heightened levels of acidity and vitamin C in certain beers could make them a processing agent for film. That inspired the brewery to design such a beer. Kodak helped by testing it.

It’s super … it’s sessionable … it’s SuperEIGHT! Brimming with hard-working ingredients, SuperEIGHT was brewed to harness the powerful goodness of all-natural fruits. Get the full rundown on this super gose at https://t.co/jWhSbpK8zt! 🍐🥭🥝 #offcentered #craftbeer pic.twitter.com/mYDSAq43iG — Dogfish Head Brewery (@dogfishbeer) March 22, 2019

Dogfish founder Sam Calagione says he’ll document his summer travels on Super 8 film that will be developed in SuperEIGHT beer and turned into a short film.

The beer, made with pear, mango, berries, kiwi, quinoa and salt, is set for national distribution next month.

