



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is good news for Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center will undergo a major renovation.

Mayor Jim Kenney, city council president Darrell Clarke and residents were on hand Saturday for the kickoff of the multi-million project.

$12M investment in Cecil B. Moore Rec, courtesy of Rebuild & executed by locally owned & run @BeechCompanies. I'm so proud of our partnership w @PhillyMayor that puts our communities first! pic.twitter.com/UM4Z1q4z0W — Darrell Clarke (@Darrell_Clarke) March 23, 2019

A grant for up to $12 million will pay for the renovation.