PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is good news for Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center will undergo a major renovation.

Mayor Jim Kenney, city council president Darrell Clarke and residents were on hand Saturday for the kickoff of the multi-million project.

A grant for up to $12 million will pay for the renovation.

