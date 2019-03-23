Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is good news for Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center will undergo a major renovation.
Mayor Jim Kenney, city council president Darrell Clarke and residents were on hand Saturday for the kickoff of the multi-million project.
A grant for up to $12 million will pay for the renovation.