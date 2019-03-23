  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMTails of Valor
    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested four suspects they say robbed two 7-Eleven stores early Saturday morning. The first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven on the 7300 block of Pennway Street.

Police say the suspects then robbed the 7-Eleven store near Front Street and Champlost Avenue in Olney.

4 Arrested After Robbing Two 7-Eleven Stores, Crashing Getaway Car, Police Say

Credit: CBS3

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash.

They were later arrested after crashing their getaway car along Wister Street in East Germantown, around 6 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s