4 Arrested After Robbing Two 7-Eleven Stores, Crashing Getaway Car, Police Say





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested four suspects they say robbed two 7-Eleven stores early Saturday morning. The first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven on the 7300 block of Pennway Street.

Police say the suspects then robbed the 7-Eleven store near Front Street and Champlost Avenue in Olney.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash.

They were later arrested after crashing their getaway car along Wister Street in East Germantown, around 6 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.